Benchmark starts ‘AI play on accelerating threat environments’ Airship AI at Buy

As previously reported, Benchmark initiated coverage of Airship AI (AISP) with a Buy rating and $6 price target The operator of an enterprise AI data management platform with key use cases for border monitoring, law enforcement, defense, and commercial enterprise is “an A.I. play on accelerating threat environments across government, public safety and commercial markets,” the analyst tells investors. The exponential growth of data from video, seismic sensors, radar, drones and other emerging edge sensors have created “a tsunami of unstructured data” in today’s threat environment, and the company’s core offerings can offer “a bridge from this ocean of ‘dark’ unstructured data to real-time actionable human insights,” the analyst added.

