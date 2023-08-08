Benchmark Reiterates WideOpenWest (WOW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.90% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for WideOpenWest is 15.23. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 83.90% from its latest reported closing price of 8.28.

The projected annual revenue for WideOpenWest is 703MM, an increase of 0.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in WideOpenWest. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOW is 0.42%, a decrease of 0.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 84,554K shares. The put/call ratio of WOW is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crestview Partners III GP holds 31,507K shares representing 38.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,500K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOW by 14.79% over the last quarter.

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 6,018K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 2,455K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,431K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOW by 7.38% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,244K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,994K shares, representing a decrease of 33.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOW by 13.56% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 1,850K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,718K shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOW by 12.56% over the last quarter.

WideOpenWest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized by the National Association for Business Resources' for six years as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last two consecutive years.

