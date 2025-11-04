Benchmark Maintains PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) Speculative Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Benchmark maintained coverage of PLAYSTUDIOS (NasdaqGM:MYPS) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 258.63% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for PLAYSTUDIOS is $2.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 258.63% from its latest reported closing price of $0.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PLAYSTUDIOS is 339MM, an increase of 36.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in PLAYSTUDIOS. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYPS is 0.01%, an increase of 13.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 52,383K shares. The put/call ratio of MYPS is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,500K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,342K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,472K shares , representing an increase of 26.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYPS by 27.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,755K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 2,697K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,711K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYPS by 13.49% over the last quarter.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 2,423K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

