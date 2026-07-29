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Benchmark Electronics Inc Q2 Profit Advances

July 29, 2026 — 04:40 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $19.882 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $0.972 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Benchmark Electronics Inc reported adjusted earnings of $27.441 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.7% to $755.980 million from $642.335 million last year.

Benchmark Electronics Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19.882 Mln. vs. $0.972 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $755.980 Mln vs. $642.335 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: 0.76 To 0.82 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 755 M To $ 795 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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