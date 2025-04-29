BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS Earnings Results: $BHE Reports Quarterly Earnings

BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS ($BHE) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.52 per share, beating estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $631,760,000, missing estimates of $646,400,000 by $-14,640,000.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BHE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS Insider Trading Activity

BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS insiders have traded $BHE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BHE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFF BENCK (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,000 shares for an estimated $1,606,380 .

. RHONDA R TURNER (SVP, Chief HR Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $281,880

STEPHEN J BEAVER (SVP, General Counsel and CLO) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $252,350

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS Government Contracts

We have seen $1,687,570 of award payments to $BHE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.