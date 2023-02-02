Benchmark Downgrades VolitionRX (VNRX)

On February 1, 2023, Benchmark downgraded their outlook for VolitionRX from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 138.50% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for VolitionRX is $5.65. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 138.50% from its latest reported closing price of $2.37.

The projected annual revenue for VolitionRX is $7MM, an increase of 3,539.81%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.67.

What are large shareholders doing?

Lagoda Investment Management holds 3,256,745 shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,430,295 shares, representing a decrease of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 32.40% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 489,552 shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 288,356 shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cowen Prime Advisors holds 177,043 shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,631 shares, representing an increase of 45.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 135.17% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 174,512 shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 174,786 shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 41.13% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in VolitionRX. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 12.20%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VNRX is 0.0658%, a decrease of 32.3595%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 6,283K shares.

VolitionRX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company developing simple, easy to use, costeffective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases. Early diagnosis has the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of NucleosomicsTM, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics but also has a subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics.

