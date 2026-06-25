BEN Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/29/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BEN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.00% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BEN's low point in its 52 week range is $21.105 per share, with $34.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.17.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BEN makes up 4.06% of the Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (Symbol: VSDA) which is trading up by about 0.9% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding BEN).
In Thursday trading, Franklin Resources Inc shares are currently up about 1.6% on the day.
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Further BEN Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.