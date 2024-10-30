BeMetals Expands Copper Targets in Zambian Project

BeMetals (TSE:BMET) has released an update.

BeMetals Corp. has announced significant advancements in their Pangeni Copper Project in Zambia, identifying four new key copper targets, including a notable extension of the Nkala Zone. The successful aircore drilling program suggests that these new targets have the potential to expand the project’s mineralized footprint, raising hopes for a major copper discovery.

