BeMetals Expands Copper Targets in Zambian Project

October 30, 2024 — 07:09 pm EDT

BeMetals (TSE:BMET) has released an update.

BeMetals Corp. has announced significant advancements in their Pangeni Copper Project in Zambia, identifying four new key copper targets, including a notable extension of the Nkala Zone. The successful aircore drilling program suggests that these new targets have the potential to expand the project’s mineralized footprint, raising hopes for a major copper discovery.

