BellRing Brands price target raised to $86 from $84 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on BellRing Brands (BRBR) to $86 from $84 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said that the company reported a solid end to the year, with momentum expected to continue in FY25 drive by increased marketing, distribution, category tailwinds, and inventory rebuilds. With supply constraints easing and elevated marketing, BellRing is in a good position as strong demand for protein shakes persists, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

