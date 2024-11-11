Bellini Nautica to Join Milan’s Financial Gala

Bellini Nautica S.P.A. (IT:BELL) has released an update.

Bellini Nautica S.p.A., a leader in the luxury nautical sector, will participate in the Financial Gala organized by Integrae SIM, aiming to connect the financial community with small and medium-sized enterprises. The event will take place on November 18, 2024, in Milan, offering opportunities for collaboration and sharing strategies with investors. Key figures from Bellini Nautica will present and engage in group meetings to discuss the company’s offerings and future prospects.

