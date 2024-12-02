Bellini Nautica Expands Presence with Exclusive Marina Deal

Bellini Nautica S.P.A. (IT:BELL) has released an update.

Bellini Nautica S.p.A. has secured an exclusive lease agreement for two commercial properties at Marina di San Lorenzo al Mare, enhancing its sales and presence in the luxury nautical sector. This strategic move allows Bellini Nautica to showcase its Bellini Yacht and Cranchi Yachts brands, while expanding its client base and service offerings in a prestigious Ligurian coast location.

