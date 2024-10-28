News & Insights

Bellini Nautica Expands Global Yacht Network

Bellini Nautica S.P.A. (IT:BELL) has released an update.

Bellini Nautica S.P.A. is amplifying its global footprint by expanding its dealer network in key European and U.S. markets. The company has forged strategic partnerships with established dealers in Spain, the UK, France, and New York, enhancing visibility and distribution in the luxury yacht segment. This move aligns with Bellini Yacht’s growth strategy, aiming to solidify its brand in the high-end nautical market.

