Bell Expands Collaboration With Microsoft To Launch Services For Teams Phone Mobile

(RTTNews) - Canadian communications company BCE, Inc. (BCE, BCE.TO) announced Tuesday that it is launching services for Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile, a mobile-first solution that integrates mobile numbers with Teams, enabling seamless calling and collaboration.

Teams Phone Mobile provides a consistent user experience, simplifying business communication and boosting productivity and efficiency.

The advanced features with the Microsoft Teams help to make mobile and hybrid work easier by streamlining transitions between home, office, and remote locations, the company noted.

Beyond Calling, Bell offers a range of Microsoft Modern Workplace solutions. These include Microsoft 365, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and security, providing full Cloud Solution Provider or CSP resale, professional services, and complimentary management solutions for Microsoft 365 subscriptions, including Teams Phone and Microsoft Defender.

With the collaboration, Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile users can make and receive business calls using a mobile device's native dialer or the Teams app, all with one mobile number.

They can also make and receive business calls from any device, including mobile, laptop, desktop, or tablet, and access all the features of Teams.

Further, IT administrators can now manage Teams Phone users, both mobile and fixed-line, within the Microsoft 365 Admin Portal, simplifying moves, adds, and changes.

Bell said it expands its Calling solutions for Teams with the addition of its Teams Phone Mobile services, joining Operator Connect, Direct Routing as a Service, and Direct Routing.

