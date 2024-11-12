Belite Bio Advances in Tinlarebant Trials, Appoints New CMO

Belite Bio, Inc. ADR (BLTE) has released an update.

Belite Bio, Inc. has reported its third-quarter 2024 financial results, highlighting significant progress in its clinical trials for Tinlarebant, a promising treatment for Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy. The company has dosed its first patient in the Phase 2/3 DRAGON II trial and continues the Phase 3 PHOENIX trial with strong enrollment numbers. Belite also announced the appointment of Dr. Hendrik P.N. Scholl as Chief Medical Officer, boosting confidence in Tinlarebant’s potential.

