News & Insights

Stocks

Belite Bio Advances in Tinlarebant Trials, Appoints New CMO

November 12, 2024 — 10:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Belite Bio, Inc. ADR (BLTE) has released an update.

Belite Bio, Inc. has reported its third-quarter 2024 financial results, highlighting significant progress in its clinical trials for Tinlarebant, a promising treatment for Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy. The company has dosed its first patient in the Phase 2/3 DRAGON II trial and continues the Phase 3 PHOENIX trial with strong enrollment numbers. Belite also announced the appointment of Dr. Hendrik P.N. Scholl as Chief Medical Officer, boosting confidence in Tinlarebant’s potential.

For further insights into BLTE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLTE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.