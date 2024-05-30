Belararox Ltd Issues New Options Post-Approval

Belararox Ltd. (AU:BRX) has released an update.

Belararox Limited has announced the issuance of nearly 15 million options, exercisable at $0.66 until mid-2026, after obtaining shareholder approval and issuing some as compensation to a consultant. The new securities will be on par with existing options, and the issuance was conducted without investor disclosure under the Australian Corporations Act, with the company affirming compliance with all necessary financial reporting and disclosure obligations.

For further insights into AU:BRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.