Belararox Ltd Issues New Options Post-Approval

May 30, 2024 — 11:49 pm EDT

Belararox Ltd. (AU:BRX) has released an update.

Belararox Limited has announced the issuance of nearly 15 million options, exercisable at $0.66 until mid-2026, after obtaining shareholder approval and issuing some as compensation to a consultant. The new securities will be on par with existing options, and the issuance was conducted without investor disclosure under the Australian Corporations Act, with the company affirming compliance with all necessary financial reporting and disclosure obligations.

