Belararox Ltd Advances Drilling at Malambo Target

December 01, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Belararox Ltd. (AU:BRX) has released an update.

Belararox Ltd is set to begin its ambitious drilling program at the Malambo copper porphyry target, with the first drill rig already on-site and ready for action. The company is making swift progress on access roads and drill pads, aiming to complete the 6000-meter drilling venture by April 2025 while prioritizing safety and efficiency. This advancement underscores Belararox’s commitment to exploring lucrative opportunities in the copper sector.

