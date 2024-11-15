News & Insights

Beijing UBOX Plans Full H Share Circulation

November 15, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Beijing UBOX Online Technology Corp. Class H (HK:2429) has released an update.

Beijing UBOX Online Technology Corp. has announced plans to convert over 76 million unlisted shares into H shares for listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This move aims to achieve full circulation of the company’s domestic shares, pending necessary regulatory approvals. Investors are advised to stay informed as the process develops.

