Beijing UBOX Plans Full H Share Circulation

Beijing UBOX Online Technology Corp. Class H (HK:2429) has released an update.

Beijing UBOX Online Technology Corp. has announced plans to convert over 76 million unlisted shares into H shares for listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This move aims to achieve full circulation of the company’s domestic shares, pending necessary regulatory approvals. Investors are advised to stay informed as the process develops.

For further insights into HK:2429 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.