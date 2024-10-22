News & Insights

Beijing North Star Updates Hong Kong Registrar

October 22, 2024 — 04:39 am EDT

Beijing North Star Company (HK:0588) has released an update.

Beijing North Star Company Limited announced a change in their branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, effective from November 1, 2024. The new office will be managed by Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited. This change is pivotal for shareholders as share registration and transfers will be handled by the new registrar.

