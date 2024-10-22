Beijing North Star Updates Hong Kong Registrar

Beijing North Star Company (HK:0588) has released an update.

Beijing North Star Company Limited announced a change in their branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, effective from November 1, 2024. The new office will be managed by Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited. This change is pivotal for shareholders as share registration and transfers will be handled by the new registrar.

For further insights into HK:0588 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.