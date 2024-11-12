News & Insights

Beijing North Star to Elect New Executive Director

November 12, 2024 — 03:38 am EST

Beijing North Star Company (HK:0588) has released an update.

Beijing North Star Company Limited has scheduled its second extraordinary general meeting for November 28, 2024, to elect Mr. Zhang Jie as an executive director. The meeting will be held in Beijing, China, and shareholders can vote either in person or via proxy. The outcome of the vote will be determined through a poll, with results announced in accordance with Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules.

