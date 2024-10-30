News & Insights

Beijing North Star Appoints New Board Secretary

October 30, 2024 — 06:08 am EDT

Beijing North Star Company (HK:0588) has released an update.

Beijing North Star Company has appointed Mr. HU Hao as the new secretary to the Board, effective from October 30, 2024. With a strong background in corporate management and extensive experience in capital operations, Mr. HU is expected to enhance the company’s governance. His familiarity with regulatory requirements in China and Hong Kong makes him a valuable asset to the board.

