Beijing Media Corp. Announces Property Disposal Plan

December 03, 2024 — 05:08 am EST

Beijing Media Corp. Ltd. Class H (HK:1000) has released an update.

Beijing Media Corp. Ltd. is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 23, 2024, to discuss the proposed disposal of a property by its subsidiary, Beiqing Outdoor, through a public tender with a minimum bidding price of RMB 20.7065 million. The meeting will also address the potential major transaction if a connected purchaser wins the bid.

