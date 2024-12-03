Beijing Media Corp. Announces Property Disposal Plan

Beijing Media Corp. Ltd. Class H (HK:1000) has released an update.

Beijing Media Corp. Ltd. is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 23, 2024, to discuss the proposed disposal of a property by its subsidiary, Beiqing Outdoor, through a public tender with a minimum bidding price of RMB 20.7065 million. The meeting will also address the potential major transaction if a connected purchaser wins the bid.

