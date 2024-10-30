Beijing Jingcheng Announces Amendments to Articles of Association

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd Class H (HK:0187) has released an update.

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd is set to amend its Articles of Association to align with the new Company Law of China, effective July 2024. These amendments include changes to the legal representative system and rules for financial assistance in acquiring company shares. Such adjustments may influence the company’s governance and investment practices, drawing interest from investors and stakeholders.

