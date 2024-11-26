Beijing Capital Airport Proposes Key Amendments to Articles

Beijing Capital International Airport Co (HK:0694) has released an update.

Beijing Capital International Airport Co. has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association to align with recent changes in Chinese company law and relevant regulations. These amendments, which also include housekeeping updates, will be presented for shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting on December 24, 2024. Investors should watch for further details in a circular to be dispatched on December 6, 2024.

