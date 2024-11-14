Beijing Biostar Partners with Baheal Zhihe for Exclusive Marketing

Beijing Biostar Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2563) has released an update.

Beijing Biostar Pharmaceuticals has entered into a marketing service agreement with Baheal Zhihe, granting them exclusive rights to market and promote Utidelone Injection across mainland China. The agreement, spanning up to 15 years, includes milestone payments tied to research, development, and sales achievements. This strategic move positions Biostar to enhance its market presence and capitalize on Baheal Zhihe’s expertise in medical marketing.

