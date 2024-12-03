Behind the Scenes of TransMedics Gr's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on TransMedics Gr (NASDAQ:TMDX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TMDX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for TransMedics Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $166,198, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $570,061.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $65.0 and $105.0 for TransMedics Gr, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for TransMedics Gr's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across TransMedics Gr's significant trades, within a strike price range of $65.0 to $105.0, over the past month.

TransMedics Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMDX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $18.6 $15.5 $17.3 $75.00 $173.0K 113 100 TMDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $15.6 $14.8 $15.41 $75.00 $77.7K 113 162 TMDX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $7.9 $7.6 $7.73 $75.00 $77.3K 47 191 TMDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $19.0 $17.9 $18.64 $100.00 $45.9K 421 29 TMDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.0 $4.4 $4.53 $75.00 $44.4K 96 142

About TransMedics Gr

TransMedics Group Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. It has developed the Organ Care System(OCS) to comprehensively address the limitations of cold storage. The OCS is a portable organ perfusion, optimization and monitoring system that utilizes technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. The Company has developed and is commercializing a proprietary system to preserve and deliver human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

In light of the recent options history for TransMedics Gr, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is TransMedics Gr Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,264,652, the price of TMDX is down -11.94% at $74.97. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days. What The Experts Say On TransMedics Gr

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $113.6.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $109. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on TransMedics Gr, maintaining a target price of $104. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on TransMedics Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $125. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for TransMedics Gr, targeting a price of $120. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for TransMedics Gr, targeting a price of $110.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest TransMedics Gr options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

