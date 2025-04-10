Behind the Scenes of Riot Platforms's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Riot Platforms. Our analysis of options history for Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $180,150, and 2 were calls, valued at $76,868.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.5 to $10.0 for Riot Platforms during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Riot Platforms options trades today is 5581.0 with a total volume of 2,904.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Riot Platforms's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.5 to $10.0 over the last 30 days.

Riot Platforms Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.27 $1.2 $1.21 $10.00 $46.2K 18.7K 465 RIOT PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.8 $1.75 $1.75 $8.50 $43.7K 379 1 RIOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.54 $1.53 $1.54 $5.50 $30.6K 325 208 RIOT PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.17 $1.14 $1.14 $8.00 $28.5K 6.3K 478 RIOT PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.17 $0.97 $1.14 $8.00 $28.5K 6.3K 476

About Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining and Engineering. The Bitcoin Mining segment generates revenue from the Bitcoin the Company earns through its Bitcoin Mining activities. The Engineering segment generates revenue through customer contracts for custom engineered electrical products. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment.

Riot Platforms's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 10,532,232, the RIOT's price is down by -3.98%, now at $7.08.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 20 days.

Expert Opinions on Riot Platforms

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $13.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Riot Platforms, maintaining a target price of $13.

Latest Ratings for RIOT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Roth MKM Reiterates Buy Buy Feb 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight Overweight

