Behind the Scenes of General Motors's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on General Motors.

Looking at options history for General Motors (NYSE:GM) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $329,602 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $305,553.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $60.0 for General Motors over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for General Motors's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across General Motors's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $60.0, over the past month.

General Motors Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.8 $3.7 $3.7 $46.00 $75.1K 494 251 GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.45 $6.4 $6.4 $40.00 $63.3K 9.1K 120 GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.7 $3.6 $3.6 $46.00 $60.4K 102 170 GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $0.89 $0.88 $0.89 $44.00 $53.1K 5.4K 936 GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $0.9 $0.87 $0.89 $44.00 $53.1K 5.4K 1.5K

About General Motors

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its US market share leader crown in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2023's share was 16.5%. GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle arm has previously done driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities but stopped in late 2023 after an accident. It restarted service in 2024 but not in California. GM owns over 80% of Cruise. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in October 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with General Motors, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of General Motors Currently trading with a volume of 6,447,364, the GM's price is up by 0.31%, now at $44.26. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 85 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for General Motors

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $52.2.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $55. An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on General Motors, maintaining a target price of $64. An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $34. In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $47. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on General Motors with a target price of $61.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

