Behind the Scenes of Ford Motor's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Ford Motor.

Looking at options history for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) we detected 38 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $2,149,593 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $796,427.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $4.82 to $15.0 for Ford Motor during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Ford Motor options trades today is 13529.4 with a total volume of 87,125.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Ford Motor's big money trades within a strike price range of $4.82 to $15.0 over the last 30 days.

Ford Motor Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.15 $1.09 $1.11 $10.00 $666.0K 2.3K 6.5K F PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.65 $0.57 $0.62 $8.00 $248.0K 161 4.5K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.7 $4.55 $4.55 $14.17 $227.5K 41.9K 964 F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.55 $4.5 $4.55 $14.17 $227.5K 41.9K 0 F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.25 $4.55 $4.55 $14.17 $183.8K 41.9K 904

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 11% share in the U.K., and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the U.S. made up about 66% of 2023 total company revenue. Ford has about 177,000 employees, including about 59,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Ford Motor, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Ford Motor Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 110,637,611, with F's price up by 0.82%, positioned at $9.79. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 79 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Ford Motor

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $15.0.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Ford Motor, maintaining a target price of $17. An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on Ford Motor, maintaining a target price of $12. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Ford Motor, maintaining a target price of $16.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

