Behind the Scenes of e.l.f. Beauty's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ELF usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for e.l.f. Beauty. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 27% leaning bullish and 72% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $1,029,733, and 4 are calls, amounting to $187,403.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $200.0 for e.l.f. Beauty over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in e.l.f. Beauty's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to e.l.f. Beauty's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $110.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ELF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $18.8 $18.7 $18.8 $150.00 $272.6K 127 145 ELF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $22.3 $21.7 $22.3 $160.00 $196.2K 400 144 ELF PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $43.5 $42.9 $43.5 $170.00 $187.0K 56 43 ELF PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $22.4 $22.2 $22.2 $160.00 $111.0K 400 4 ELF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $11.0 $10.9 $10.9 $140.00 $105.7K 348 115

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding e.l.f. Beauty, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of e.l.f. Beauty With a trading volume of 636,449, the price of ELF is down by -0.35%, reaching $148.12. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now. What The Experts Say On e.l.f. Beauty

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $219.6.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $260. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Hold rating on e.l.f. Beauty with a target price of $161. Showing optimism, an analyst from Baird upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $230. An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty, maintaining a target price of $223. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for e.l.f. Beauty, targeting a price of $224.

