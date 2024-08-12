Behind the Scenes of Dollar Tree's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Dollar Tree.

Looking at options history for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $377,880 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $288,254.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $115.0 for Dollar Tree during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dollar Tree's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dollar Tree's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Dollar Tree Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $5.2 $4.95 $5.2 $90.00 $182.0K 613 640 DLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $5.15 $4.9 $5.1 $90.00 $59.1K 613 290 DLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.85 $4.75 $4.8 $100.00 $55.1K 1.3K 355 DLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.8 $4.7 $4.77 $100.00 $49.1K 1.3K 138 DLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.8 $4.75 $4.78 $100.00 $48.8K 1.3K 240

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree operates discount stores across the United States and Canada, with over 8,500 shops under its namesake banner and nearly 7,900 under Family Dollar. About 47% of Dollar Tree's sales in fiscal 2023 were composed of consumables (including food, health and beauty, and cleaning products), around 45% from variety items (including toys and homewares), and over 5% from seasonal items. The Dollar Tree banner sells most of its merchandise at the $1.25 price point and positions its stores in well-populated suburban markets. Conversely, Family Dollar primarily sells consumable merchandise (80% of the banner's sales) at prices below $10. About two-thirds of Family Dollar's stores are located in urban and suburban markets, with the remaining one-third located in rural areas.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Dollar Tree, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Dollar Tree's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,047,588, with DLTR's price down by -1.42%, positioned at $93.7. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 14 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Dollar Tree

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $130.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Dollar Tree, maintaining a target price of $148. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $112.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Dollar Tree with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

