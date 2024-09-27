Behind the Scenes of Charter Communications's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Charter Communications.

Looking at options history for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 17% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $186,140 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,170,868.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $220.0 and $440.0 for Charter Communications, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Charter Communications's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Charter Communications's significant trades, within a strike price range of $220.0 to $440.0, over the past month.

Charter Communications Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $102.0 $99.0 $100.5 $300.00 $376.2K 561 85 CHTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $104.6 $99.0 $102.0 $300.00 $234.6K 561 33 CHTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $104.3 $99.0 $102.0 $300.00 $153.0K 561 48 CHTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $91.9 $89.7 $91.9 $260.00 $64.3K 0 7 CHTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $130.4 $126.0 $127.9 $220.00 $63.9K 0 5

About Charter Communications

Charter is the product of the 2016 merger of three cable companies, each with a decades-long history in the business: Legacy Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks. The firm now holds networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to roughly 58 million US homes and businesses, around 40% of the country. Across this footprint, Charter serves 30 million residential and 2 million commercial customer accounts under the Spectrum brand, making it the second-largest US cable company behind Comcast. The firm also owns, in whole or in part, sports and news networks, including Spectrum SportsNet (long-term local rights to Los Angeles Lakers games), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles Dodgers), SportsNet New York (New York Mets), and Spectrum News NY1.

In light of the recent options history for Charter Communications, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Charter Communications Standing Right Now? With a volume of 835,046, the price of CHTR is up 3.32% at $327.55. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Charter Communications

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $347.5.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $345. * An analyst from Citigroup has elevated its stance to Neutral, setting a new price target at $350.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Charter Communications options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

