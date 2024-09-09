Behind the Scenes of AST SpaceMobile's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ASTS often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for AST SpaceMobile. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 71% bullish and 14% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $30,770, and 13 calls, totaling $667,670.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $55.0 for AST SpaceMobile, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in AST SpaceMobile's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to AST SpaceMobile's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5.0 to $55.0 over the preceding 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.2 $13.6 $14.0 $15.00 $92.4K 7.2K 101 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.5 $4.4 $4.5 $26.00 $80.1K 391 180 ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.7 $12.5 $12.7 $20.00 $63.4K 15.6K 380 ASTS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $12.4 $12.1 $12.3 $20.00 $62.7K 15.6K 330 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.4 $11.9 $12.4 $20.00 $62.0K 15.6K 279

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers and finally bringing broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

In light of the recent options history for AST SpaceMobile, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of AST SpaceMobile With a volume of 3,259,367, the price of ASTS is up 6.78% at $27.88. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days. Expert Opinions on AST SpaceMobile

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $39.78.

An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AST SpaceMobile, which currently sits at a price target of $26. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for AST SpaceMobile, targeting a price of $36. An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Outperform rating on AST SpaceMobile, maintaining a target price of $45. An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Outperform rating on AST SpaceMobile, maintaining a target price of $28. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Buy rating on AST SpaceMobile with a target price of $63.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

