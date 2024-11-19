News & Insights

Beforepay Group Highlights Achievements in Ethical Lending

November 19, 2024 — 08:22 pm EST

Beforepay Group Limited (AU:B4P) has released an update.

Beforepay Group Limited, an innovative fintech company, held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, showcasing its achievements in ethical lending and AI-powered solutions through its businesses Beforepay and Carrington Labs. The company has garnered prestigious awards, including the Best Ethical-Lending FinTech and Most Innovative Ethical Lender of the Year. Founded in 2019, Beforepay aims to support working Australians underserved by traditional financial services.

