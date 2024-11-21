News & Insights

Stocks

Bedford Metals Extends Private Placement Offering

November 21, 2024 — 08:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Academy Metals (TSE:BFM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bedford Metals Corp. has extended its non-brokered private placement to raise up to $5 million through the sale of common shares, with no hold period for the securities offered. The company is also conducting a private placement of flow-through units, offering investors tax benefits and additional share purchase options.

For further insights into TSE:BFM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.