Bedford Metals Extends Private Placement Offering

Academy Metals (TSE:BFM) has released an update.

Bedford Metals Corp. has extended its non-brokered private placement to raise up to $5 million through the sale of common shares, with no hold period for the securities offered. The company is also conducting a private placement of flow-through units, offering investors tax benefits and additional share purchase options.

