Becket Invest PLC Renames Itself to Miotal Plc

Becket Invest PLC has announced a change of its company name to Miotal Plc, effective December 5, 2024, on the London Stock Exchange. The company’s TIDM will switch to ‘MIO’, while the existing ISIN and shareholders’ certificates remain unchanged. This strategic rebranding aims to enhance the company’s market identity as it continues its acquisition pursuits.

