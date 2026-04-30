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Beazer Homes Posts Loss In Q1

April 30, 2026 — 06:24 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) on Thursday posted a loss for the first quarter, driven by lower revenues.

The company swung to a net loss of $0.9 million compared with net income of $12.8 million in the prior-year period. Earnings per share came in at a loss of $0.03, compared with earnings of $0.42 per share last year.

Total revenue for the quarter decreased to $409.8 million from $565.3 million a year earlier.

BZH is currently trading after hours at $21.58, down $0.01 or 0.05 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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