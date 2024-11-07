Beauce Gold Fields Uncovers Promising Mineralized Outcrops

Beauce Gold Fields (TSE:BGF) has released an update.

Beauce Gold Fields has discovered new mineralized outcrops on its Beauce Gold property in Quebec, revealing a significant stockwork zone aligned with the antiform structure. This discovery includes mineralization with high sulphide content and is expected to guide future drilling efforts for gold exploration.

