Beauce Gold Fields Uncovers Promising Mineralized Outcrops

November 07, 2024 — 03:34 pm EST

Beauce Gold Fields (TSE:BGF) has released an update.

Beauce Gold Fields has discovered new mineralized outcrops on its Beauce Gold property in Quebec, revealing a significant stockwork zone aligned with the antiform structure. This discovery includes mineralization with high sulphide content and is expected to guide future drilling efforts for gold exploration.

