Is a Beat in Store for Intercontinental Exchange This Q2 Earnings?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. ICE is expected to register an improvement in both top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, before the market opens.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ICE’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.63 billion, indicating 3.3% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.84 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ICE’s second-quarter earnings has moved down 7.1% over the past 30 days. The estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 1.7%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for ICE

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Intercontinental Exchange this time around. This is because the stock does not have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), which increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: Intercontinental Exchange has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $1.84 per share is pegged the same as the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. price-eps-surprise | Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: ICE has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Shape Q2 Results of ICE

ICE’s second-quarter results are likely to benefit from continued strong trends across fixed-income data and analytics and accelerating growth in other data and network services businesses. Continued demand for high-value proprietary data offerings is likely to have added to the upside.

Fixed Income and Data Services revenues are likely to have gained from continued momentum in fixed income data and analytics products, pricing and reference data, index offerings and data network services. Strong demand for proprietary data solutions, expanding index assets under management (AUM) and growth in ICE Global Network and desktop analytics are expected to have supported the segment's performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fixed Income and Data Services revenues is pegged at $850 million.

Higher trading volumes in interest rate, energy and commodity futures and options markets, along with solid cash equities activity, listing revenues and continued growth in market data and connectivity services, are expected to drive the Exchange segment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Exchange segment revenues is pinned at $1.4 billion.

The Mortgage Technology segment is expected to benefit from higher digital mortgage adoption, improving origination volumes, contractual price increases, new client implementations, increased Encompass loan volumes, growth in Closing Solutions and continued strength in eNote registrations. Management's comments regarding an improved sales pipeline and operational efficiencies are also expected to support results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $545.6 million.

Expenses are likely to have increased owing to higher compensation and benefits, professional expenses, acquisition-related transaction costs, and technology and communication costs. Continued investments in AI capabilities, technology infrastructure and innovation initiatives are also expected to have elevated operating costs during the to-be-reported quarter.

For the second quarter of 2026, GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $1.28-$1.29 billion. Non-operating expense is anticipated to be between $160 million and $165 million.

ICE reported a 0.5% decrease in second-quarter average daily volume (ADV). Total Agriculture & Metals ADV improved 36% year over year, while total Financials ADV increased 22% in the second quarter. Total Equity Indices ADV increased 8% year over year.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some finance stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE has an Earnings ESP of +0.77% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.45 per share, implying an increase of 40.2% from the year-ago reported figure.

CBOE’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

Prudential Financial Inc. PRU has an Earnings ESP of +0.45% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.39, indicating a 5.3% year-over-year decrease.

PRU’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. SKWD has an Earnings ESP of +1.39% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.15, indicating a year-over-year increase of 29.2%.

SKWD’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters

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Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.