Is a Beat in the Cards for Principal Financial in Q3 Earnings?

Principal Financial Group, Inc. PFG is slated to report third-quarter 2024 earnings on Oct. 24, after market close. PFG delivered a negative earnings surprise in the last reported quarter.



Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Factors at Play

Principal Financial’s third-quarter results are likely to reflect a rise in fee revenues, higher yields, favorable market performance and higher sales of single premium group annuities.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $3.92 billion, indicating an improvement of 12.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Premiums and other considerations are likely to have increased for the Retirement and Income Solutions segment, owing to higher sales of single premium group annuities with life contingencies.



Fees and other revenues are likely to have increased for the Benefits and Protection segment due to growth in the Life Insurance business.



Revenues in the Retirement and Income Solutions segment are likely to have increased due to an increase in variable investment income and fee revenues stemming from a rise in average monthly account values, which resulted from more favorable financial markets.



Investment income is expected to have benefited from higher yields and average invested assets in fixed maturities and cash in U.S. operations.

However, foreign currency headwinds and unfavorable relative market performance on required regulatory investments in our Latin America business are expected to have brought down the figure in the third quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net investment income is pegged at $1.1 billion, suggesting an increase of 12.2% from the year-ago reported figure. We expect investment income to increase 0.7% to $996.5 million.



Assets under management are likely to have benefited from strong sales and favorable market performance. Expenses are likely to have increased due to an increase in reserves, stemming from higher sales of single premium group annuities with life contingencies. We expect total expenses to be $3.4 billion.



Operating expenses are likely to have improved due to higher compensation costs and nondeferrable commission expense. We expect operating expenses to be $1.2 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.01 per share, suggesting an increase of 16.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Principal Financial this time around. This is because a stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) that increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Principal Financial has an Earnings ESP of +0.20%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $2.02 is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Principal Financial Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Principal Financial Group, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: PFG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other stocks from the finance sector with the right combination of elements to surpass estimates this time around are as follows:



Hamilton Lane Inc. HLNE has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.06 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 19.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



HLNE’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed in the other two.



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW has an Earnings ESP of +0.55% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $2.33 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.3%.



TROW’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR has an Earnings ESP of +1.05% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.34 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 13.5%.



VCTR’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.