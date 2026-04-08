Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. Q4 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) released Loss for its fourth quarter of -$190.1 million

The company's earnings came in at -$190.1 million, or -$105.40 per share. This compares with -$2.1 million, or -$1.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 21.1% to $53.1 million from $67.3 million last year.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$190.1 Mln. vs. -$2.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$105.40 vs. -$1.17 last year. -Revenue: $53.1 Mln vs. $67.3 Mln last year.

This decline in fourth-quarter revenue reflects persistent weakness in the traditional agency advertising market.

BBGI was up by 109.32% at $6.740 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

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