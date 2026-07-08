Bear of the Day: Winnebago (WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO is facing a challenging environment as the consumer is on the sidelines. This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) recently cut its fiscal 2026 earnings guidance.

Winnebago manufacturers outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar, and Barletta brands. It builds motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles.

The company has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida.

Winnebago Missed on Earnings in Fiscal Q3 2026

On June 25, 2026, Winnebago reported its fiscal third quarter 2026 earnings for the period ending on May 30, 2026, and missed on the Zacks Consensus by $0.16. It reported $0.66 versus the consensus of $0.82, or a miss of 19.5%.

It was the first earnings miss in the last four quarters.

Net revenues fell 9.9% to $698.7 million from $775.1 million a year ago primarily driven by lower unit volume, partially offset by selective price adjustments and product mix.

There was growth in the Motorhome RV segment, but it was partially offset by declines in the Towable RV and Marine segments.

“Our teams continue to execute in a retail environment that remained challenging through the third quarter,” said Michael Happe, CEO.

“Industry retail demand was pressured by broader macro factors, including elevated fuel costs, geopolitical uncertainty, and weak consumer confidence which continued to drive cautious dealer ordering and tighter inventory management across the channel,” he added.

Winnebago Cuts Fiscal 2026 Earnings Guidance

Winnebago expects the environment to remain challenged. It now expects North American RV wholesale shipments in the range of 290,000 to 310,000 units.

As a result, it has lowered its full year fiscal 2026 earnings guidance to the range of $1.65 to $2.00. This is compared to its prior guidance range of $2.10 to $2.80.

“Our outlook reflects a measured view of the environment,” Happe said.

“We expect demand conditions to remain challenged in the near term, with continued variability across segments,” he added.

Analysts are Bearish on Winnebago

Not surprisingly, given the company’s guidance cut, the analysts are also bearish.

Four estimates were cut for both FY2026 and FY2027 in the last 30 days.

The fiscal 2026 Zacks Consensus fell to $1.91 from $2.34 during that time. The most accurate estimate is even more bearish at $1.81.

Yet this is still earnings growth of 14.8% as Winnebago made $1.67 in fiscal 2025. However, earnings have declined the prior 3 years.

Analysts were also bearish on next year. The Zacks Consensus on fiscal 2027 has fallen to $2.58 from $2.96 in the last month. But this is still 35.1% growth.

Have earnings hit bottom? Here’s the price and consensus chart.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of Winnebago Fall Further in 2026

Given the dreary outlook on earnings, you can imagine that the shares have suffered over the last few years.

Shares are down further in 2026.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Given the earnings decline, it’s not that cheap on a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis. It now trades with a P/E of 16. A P/E under 15 usually indicates value and a P/E under 10 can indicate deep value.

Winnebago does pay a dividend of $1.40, which is yielding an attractive 4.6%.

But investors might want to stay on the sidelines with Winnebago until the business, and earnings estimates, are turning around.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.