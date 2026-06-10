Bear of the Day: UFP Industries (UFPI)

UFP Industries is engaged in the design, manufacture, and supply of wood and wood-alternative composite products in the United States and internationally. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the company operates through three primary segments — Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction — and is North America’s largest converter of softwood lumber into value-added products.

The company markets a broad range of proprietary and branded products, including its Deckorators composite decking and ProWood treated lumber lines, serving retail home-improvement, industrial packaging, and residential and commercial construction end markets.

While UFP Industries built an enviable track record during the post-pandemic construction boom, the current environment has exposed meaningful vulnerabilities. Recent results reveal a business grappling with broad-based demand weakness, falling volumes across every segment, and accelerating margin compression — a difficult combination for a company so closely tied to the housing and construction cycle.

Elevated mortgage rates and macroeconomic uncertainty continue to weigh heavily on housing affordability and construction activity. Soft demand, deflationary pressure on lumber pricing, and intensifying competition have combined to squeeze both the top and bottom lines.

The pain has been remarkably broad-based: in the latest quarter, unit volumes fell in every segment, with the Retail Solutions business — the company’s largest — absorbing the steepest declines, while profitability eroded across Packaging and Construction alike. With the construction backdrop unlikely to improve materially in the near term, future quarters may well show continued earnings pressure or the need for deeper price concessions, further compressing margins.

The Zacks Rundown

UFP Industries has been a notable laggard, with shares mired in a well-defined downtrend. A Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), the stock has fallen sharply from its highs and is now hovering near 52-week lows, representing a compelling short opportunity.

Shares are part of the Zacks Building Products – Wood industry group, which currently ranks in the bottom 8% out of approximately 250 industries. Because this industry is ranked in the bottom half of all Zacks Ranked Industries, we expect it to underperform the market over the next 3 to 6 months, just as it has over the past year:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

While individual stocks have the ability to outperform even when included in weak industries, their industry association serves as a headwind for any potential rallies. Stocks in this industry are also expected to post below-average earnings growth. With much better alternatives in the current market environment, this stock should be avoided.

Weak Foundation: Earnings Misses and Deteriorating Forecasts

Earnings misses have become a recurring theme for UFP Industries. The company most recently reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.89 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 by a wide 22.83% and fell sharply from $1.30 in the year-ago period.

The disappointment followed an even larger miss the prior quarter, when the company posted $0.70 against expectations of $1.03 — a negative surprise of 32.04%.

Strikingly, UFP Industries UFPI has failed to surpass consensus EPS estimates in each of the past four quarters, and it has likewise missed on the revenue line in all four. First-quarter revenues of $1.46 billion fell from $1.6 billion a year earlier and came in 4.79% below the consensus mark, with net income down roughly 35% and operating profit down more than 30% as unit volumes declined across Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. Consistently missing expectations by such wide margins is a recipe for stock price underperformance.

The forward outlook reflects this deterioration. Analysts have been steadily marking down their forecasts, and Wall Street price targets have followed — with several firms cutting their targets in the wake of the latest report. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 stands at $4.60 per share on roughly $6.2 billion in revenues for the fiscal year, figures that have drifted lower amid soft end-market demand. These are precisely the types of negative trends that the bears like to see.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Technical Outlook

UFPI stock has been steadily declining and has now established a well-defined downtrend. Notice how both the 50-day (blue line) and 200-day (red line) moving averages are sloping down, with shares trading well below both. The stock now sits near its 52-week low and roughly 40% below its 52-week high.



Image Source: StockCharts

The persistent, year-long descent has produced a classic “death cross,” wherein the 50-day moving average crosses below the 200-day moving average — a bearish technical signal that often precedes further weakness. Shares would have to mount a serious move to the upside and show improving earnings estimate revisions to warrant taking any long positions in the stock.

Final Thoughts

As a company heavily levered to cyclical retail, packaging, and construction markets, UFP Industries is feeling the full brunt of weak demand and adverse pricing.

While management continues to pursue bolt-on acquisitions and a strategic shift toward higher-margin, value-added products such as its Surestone composite decking, these initiatives have not been enough to offset the broad cyclical downturn, and they lack the immediacy to reverse the negative earnings trajectory. In a tougher market, scale and balance-sheet strength help, but they do not insulate a commodity-linked converter from a demand air pocket across all of its end markets.

A deteriorating fundamental and technical backdrop show that this stock doesn’t deserve a spot in the household portfolio right now. The fact that UFPI is included in one of the weaker industry groups adds yet another headwind to a long list of concerns. Falling future earnings estimates will likely serve as a ceiling to any potential rallies, nurturing the stock’s downtrend.

With unfavorable Zacks Style Scores corroborating the bearish setup, potential investors may want to give this stock the cold shoulder, or perhaps consider including it as part of a short or hedge strategy.

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UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.