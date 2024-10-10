Bear of the Day: Thor Industries (THO)

Thor Industries ( THO ) is the largest maker of recreational vehicles in the world, with $10 billion in annual sales through various subsidiaries including Airstream, Thor Motor Coach, Tiffin Motorhomes, DRV, Keystone, Heartland, KZ and Jayco.



Thor was a giant winner in the pandemic environment when more people, from the retired to the merely remote, hit the road. Sales surged to over $16 billion and profit hit a trailing 12-month peak over $20 EPS.



The Zacks Rank identified a downward revision trend in EPS estimates in July and since their last quarterly report in September, the slide has continued.



Thor reported earnings of $1.68 per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 (ended July 31, 2024), which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 by 24%. The bottom line remained flat from the year-ago quarter’s earnings.



The company registered revenues of $2.53 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.46 billion. The top line, however, declined 7.4% year over year.



After this report, analysts lowered their full-year fiscal 2025 EPS consensus from $6.76 to $4.85, representing a 1.8% annual decline. And next fiscal year (starts August 2026) was clipped from $8.23 to $6.81.



You can learn more about Thor business segments in this update after earnings...



It looks like the RV business is back to normal for Thor. Investors who envision the next "hit the road" surge may be looking for buying opportunities as expectations stabilize. The Zacks Rank will let you know.

