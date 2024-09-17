Bear of the Day: Tenaris (TS)

Tenaris is a global manufacturer and supplier of steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy, and related industries. The company produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products such as steel casings, which sustain the walls of oil and gas wells during and after drilling.

Based in Luxembourg, Tenaris also manufactures and distributes steel line pipes to transport crude oil and natural gas from wells to refineries, storage tanks and distribution centers. In addition, the company provides premium joints and couplings for use in high pressure or high temperature environments, as well as coiled tubing for oil drilling and subsea pipelines.

The Zacks Rundown

Tenaris, a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stock, is a component of the Zacks Steel – Pipe and Tube industry group, which currently ranks in the bottom 26% out of approximately 250 Zacks Ranked Industries. As such, we expect this industry group as a whole to underperform the market over the next 3 to 6 months, just as it throughout the year:



Candidates in the bottom tiers of industries can often be intriguing short candidates. While individual stocks have the ability to outperform even when included in a lackluster industry, the inclusion in a weaker group serves as a headwind for any potential rallies and the journey forward is that much more difficult.

Along with many other steel-related stocks, TS shares have been struggling this year while the general market returned to new heights. The stock is hitting a series of lower lows and represents a compelling short opportunity as we head deeper into the latter half of the year.

Recent Earnings Misses & Deteriorating Outlook

Tenaris TS has fallen short of earnings estimates in four of the past eight quarters. Back in July, the company reported second-quarter earnings of $0.59/share, missing the $0.97/share Zacks Consensus estimate by -39.2%. Consistently falling short of earnings estimates is a recipe for underperformance, and TS is no exception.

CEO Paolo Rocca stated during the Q2earnings callthat despite high levels of oil and gas production in the United States, drilling activity has decreased, resulting in “reduced overall demand for pipes.” He also touched on the company’s outlook in other regions.

“The change in the government in Mexico and the uncertainties surrounding the policy for the energy sector are limiting drilling investment in the country. In Argentina, the necessary stabilization of the macroeconomic environment is delaying investment in drilling and the development of infrastructure in Vaca Muerta. This factor will affect our sales and results in the second half, when we expect that our sales volume will be 10% to 15% below those of the first half.”

Tenaris has been on the receiving end of negative earnings estimate revisions as of late. Looking at the current quarter, analysts have slashed estimates by -19.44% in the past 60 days. The Q3 Zacks Consensus Estimate is now $0.58/share, reflecting negative growth of -36.3% relative to the prior year.



Falling earnings estimates are a huge red flag and need to be respected. Negative growth year-over-year is the type of trend that bears like to see.

Technical Outlook

As illustrated below, TS stock is in a sustained downtrend. Notice how the stock has made a series of lower lows, widely underperforming the major indices. Also note that shares are trading below downward-sloping 50-day (blue line) and 200-day average (red line) moving averages – another good sign for the bears.



TS stock has experienced what is known as a “death cross,” whereby the stock’s 50-day moving average crosses below its 200-day moving average. The stock would have to make an outsized move to the upside and show increasing earnings estimate revisions to warrant taking any long positions. Shares have fallen nearly 17% this year alone.

Final Thoughts

A deteriorating fundamental and technical backdrop show that this stock is not set to make its way to new highs anytime soon. The fact that TS is included in one of the worst-performing industry groups provides yet another headwind to a long list of concerns. A history of earnings misses and falling future earnings estimates will likely serve as a ceiling to any potential rallies, nurturing the stock’s downtrend.

Potential investors may want to give this stock the cold shoulder, or perhaps include it as part of a short or hedge strategy. Bulls will want to steer clear of TS until the situation shows major signs of improvement.

