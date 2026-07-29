Bear of the Day: Strategy (MSTR)

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, has become the market’s most prominent Bitcoin treasury vehicle.

What began as an enterprise analytics software company shifted into something closer to a leveraged Bitcoin holding company, funded by a continuous stream of equity and preferred-stock issuance. The legacy software business remains — generating roughly $500 million in annual revenue — but it is now a rounding error relative to the balance sheet, which holds more than 800,000 Bitcoin.

For several years, that structure worked spectacularly. Rising Bitcoin prices lifted the balance sheet, the stock traded at a premium to net asset value, and management recycled that premium into more coin. But leverage cuts both ways, and 2026 has delivered a brutal reminder of what happens when the underlying asset turns.

With Bitcoin down roughly 46% over the past year, the machinery that once amplified gains is now amplifying losses — and the equity has fallen far harder than the asset it is meant to track. MSTR stock has declined roughly 36% year to date and about 75% over the past twelve months, nearly double Bitcoin’s decline over the same stretch. Shares recently traded near $98, hovering just above a 52-week low near $82 and a world away from the former highs above $500.

More concerning is the structural strain now visible on the balance sheet. The company carries roughly $8.17 billion in long-term debt and faces approximately $230 million in quarterly preferred dividends against only about $2.2 billion in cash. Management has responded by launching a $1.25 billion Bitcoin Monetization Program, selling roughly 3,588 Bitcoin for $216 million to fund dividends and rebuild dollar reserves. Selling the asset to pay the financing costs on the asset is a meaningful shift in posture, and not a bullish one.

The Zacks Rundown

Strategy MSTR has been a significant laggard, with shares locked in a punishing downtrend. A Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), MSTR reflects sharply unfavorable earnings estimate revision trends.

The company is part of the Zacks Financial – Miscellaneous Services industry group, which currently ranks in the bottom 31% out of approximately 250 Zacks Ranked Industries. Stocks in the bottom half of Zacks Ranked Industries face a persistent headwind, and while individual names can outperform a weak group, the industry association tends to cap the size and durability of any rally.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Compounding matters, MSTR carries a Value Style Score of F, indicating it trades at a premium to peers on the metrics that matter. Its headline forward P/E of 1.72 looks superficially cheap, but that figure is an artifact of mark-to-market Bitcoin accounting rather than any measure of underlying business value — a trap investors should be careful not to fall into.

Cracks in the Foundation: Collapsing Estimates and Violent Misses

The estimate picture has deteriorated dramatically. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has declined a staggering 50.75% over the past month, falling to $57.47 per share. Over the past 30 days, estimates for both 2026 and 2027 have been revised downward, signaling a clearly bearish analyst posture.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The earnings themselves have been wildly unpredictable, which is its own risk. In the first quarter of 2026, Strategy reported a loss of $38.25 per share against a consensus estimate calling for a loss of $3.41 — an enormous negative surprise driven by a $14.46 billion unrealized Bitcoin markdown.

Revenues of $124.3 million also came in slightly below the consensus mark. Over the trailing four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates just twice. When a company’s reported earnings swing by tens of dollars per share based on an asset price nobody can forecast, the analyst community simply cannot model it — and that uncertainty is itself a reason for caution.

Technical Outlook

MSTR stock has been carving out a severe and well-defined downtrend. Notice how both the 50-day (blue line) and 200-day (red line) moving averages are sloping sharply lower, with shares trading well below them and pinned near 52-week lows.



Image Source: StockCharts

The prolonged descent has produced a classic “death cross,” wherein the 50-day moving average crosses below the 200-day moving average — a bearish technical signal that often precedes further weakness.

Recent bounce attempts have come on fading volume and negative money flow, the hallmarks of a fragile rally rather than a genuine trend change. Shares would need to mount a serious, high-volume move to the upside and show improving earnings estimate revisions to warrant taking any long positions.

Final Thoughts

Strategy is, in effect, a leveraged bet on Bitcoin wrapped in a corporate structure that adds debt service, preferred dividends and dilution on top of the underlying volatility. And because the premium to net asset value has compressed, it no longer requires a Bitcoin decline to fall. Its own outflows and fading investor enthusiasm can do the work.

A deteriorating fundamental and technical backdrop show that this stock doesn’t deserve a spot in portfolios right now. Collapsing forward estimates will likely serve as a ceiling to any potential rallies, nurturing the stock’s downtrend, while the shift from accumulating Bitcoin to selling it in order to service the capital structure marks a genuine change in the story.

Investors who want Bitcoin exposure have cleaner, cheaper ways to obtain it. Potential investors may want to give this stock the cold shoulder, or perhaps consider including it as part of a short or hedge strategy.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.