Bear of the Day: Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks SBUX is a roaster and retailer of specialty coffee globally. Besides its fresh, rich-brewed coffees, the company's offerings include many complimentary food items and a selection of premium teas and other beverages, sold mainly through its retail stores.

Analysts have taken their earnings expectations lower, landing the stock into an unfavorable Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s take a closer look at how the company currently stacks up.

Starbucks

Starbucks shares have been volatile nearly all year long, up roughly 3% overall and widely underperforming relative to the S&P 500. Quarterly results have been a source of volatility, with a recent CEO swap also causing the same.

For a quick refresher, former Chipotle Mexican Grill CEO Brian Niccol replaced Laxman Narasimhan back in August. Investors remain hopeful that the swap will bring some positivity, particularly after the several-year-long patch of rough price action. Over the last three years, SBUX shares are down -10%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s latest set of quarterly results was a bit rough, with global comparable store sales declining 7% but getting a slight boost from a 2% increase in average ticket. As has been the case, China continues to be a thorn in the side for SBUX, with comparable store sales in China falling 14% alongside an 8% decline in average ticket price.

The China story has been a big deal for obvious reasons – the region accounts for 30% of the company’s stores overall. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nonetheless, fresh CEO Brian Niccol remains positive, stating:

‘It is clear we need to fundamentally change our strategy to win back customers. ‘Back to Starbucks’ is that fundamental change,’

He continued -

‘My experience tells me that when we get back to our core identity and consistently deliver a great experience, our customers will come back. We have a clear plan and are moving quickly to return Starbucks to growth.’

Bottom Line

Analysts’ negative revisions rolled in following the release of its latest quarterly results, with weak China sales continuing to be a thorn in the company’s side.

Starbucks SBUX is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook.

For those seeking strong stocks, a great idea would be to focus on stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). These stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook and the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.