Bear of the Day: Ryanair (RYAAY)

Although many airline stocks have gained momentum as the tentative U.S.-Iran truce eases oil prices and fuel-cost concerns, Ryanair Holdings RYAAY) may still be one to avoid for now.

Ryanair is facing increasing pressure as analysts continue lowering earnings estimates following management's cautious outlook for the peak summer travel season.

While the company remains well-positioned over the long term as Europe’s largest low-cost airline, weakening pricing trends, higher operating costs, and limited earnings visibility have shifted sentiment in the near term.

Reflecting those concerns, Ryanair stock currently lands a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and is the Bear of the Day.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Summer Fare Weakness Clouds Ryanair's Outlook

The primary catalyst behind the recent earnings estimate cuts has been management's more cautious expectations for ticket pricing.

Following its most recent Q4 fiscal 2026 results in May, Ryanair acknowledged that airfare pricing has softened more than previously anticipated. Management now expects June-quarter fares to decline by a mid-single-digit percentage year over year, while September-quarter pricing is projected to remain roughly flat.

Although passenger demand remains healthy, lower ticket prices can have an outsized impact on airline profitability. Even modest declines in average fares can pressure margins across millions of passengers, prompting analysts to revise earnings expectations lower.

The company also noted that consumers are booking flights later than usual amid macroeconomic uncertainty, making revenue forecasting increasingly difficult.

Rising Costs Add Another Headwind

At the same time, Ryanair is facing several cost pressures that could further weigh on profitability.

Despite a proposed peace deal between the U.S. and Iran, Jet fuel prices remain volatile due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. While Ryanair has hedged a large portion of its fuel requirements, higher market prices still create uncertainty for future operating margins.

The airline also expects higher airport charges, labor expenses, and environmental taxes across Europe. These incremental costs become more difficult to offset when fare growth is slowing.

Management's decision not to provide earnings guidance for its current FY27 has only added to analyst caution, as limited visibility often leads to more conservative earnings forecasts.

Earnings Estimates Continue to Fall

As shown below, EPS estimates for Ryanair have continued to plummet in the last 90 days for both its current FY27 and FY28.

With revisions continuing to move lower over the last month, FY27 EPS estimates have now dropped 24% in the last 90 days from $5.59 to $4.25, with FY28 EPS estimates falling 15% from $6.03 to $5.12.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Ryanair remains one of the highest-quality airlines globally, but investors should follow earnings estimate revisions rather than fight them.

With analysts lowering profit forecasts amid weaker fare expectations, rising operating costs, and limited management visibility, Ryanair's outlook has deteriorated meaningfully.

Until earnings estimate revisions stabilize and pricing trends improve, there may be more downside risk ahead for Ryanair stock.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.