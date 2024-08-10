Bear of the Day: Robert Half Inc. (RHI)

Robert Half Inc. ( RHI ) is a global staffing and consulting firm specializing in professional services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Robert Half operates through various divisions, including Accountemps, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, and Protiviti, its consulting arm. The company provides temporary, full-time, and project-based staffing solutions in areas such as accounting, finance, technology, legal, and administrative support.

Although it is one of the leaders in the Staffing Firm industry, the business has stagnated over the last five years. Over that period sales, earnings and the stock price are flat. Furthermore, Robert Half is trading at a premium to its historical valuation and has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) rating.

Based on these factors, Robert Half Inc. is a stock investor may want to avoid until the business can turn around the faltering growth rate.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Analysts Downgrade Estimates at Robert Half Inc.

Robert Half operates in a highly competitive market and faces tough competition in terms of price and reliability of service on a national, regional and local basis. Earnings estimates have been trending lower for more than two years now, dragging the stock down with it. These downgrades give RHI a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), which indicates there may be further downside ahead.

Sales are expected to fall 8.8% this year and earnings are projected to fall 33.5% in the same period. Over the next three to five years, earnings are expected to grow just 4.1% annually.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RHI Trades at a Premium Opening Room to the Downside

Even with the uncertain outlook for Robert Half’s business, the stock still trades at a premium valuation. At 23.6x forward earnings it is above the market average and above its 10-year median of 18.7x.

Furthermore, with EPS growth forecasts of just 4.1% annually, the shares trade at a PEG ratio of 5.73x, which is an extremely high reading for the metric.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Should Investors Buy Robert Half Inc. Shares?

Given the current challenges facing Robert Half Inc., investors may want to exercise caution before considering this stock. The company has struggled with stagnation in both sales and earnings over the past five years, and its recent performance has been underwhelming. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and analysts consistently downgrading earnings estimates, the near-term outlook for the stock appears bleak.

While Robert Half remains a significant player in the staffing industry, its recent struggles and high valuation make it a risky investment at this time. Investors may want to wait for clearer signs of a turnaround before considering adding RHI to their portfolios.

Robert Half Inc. (RHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

