Bear of the Day: Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness PLNT is a fitness club franchisor and operator focused on the low-cost, high-volume segment of the gym industry. The company targets first-time and occasional gym users with a simple offering, extended operating hours, and a “Judgment Free Zone” brand positioning.

The stock is a current Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), reflective of bearish EPS revisions.



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Planet Fitness Tumbles Post-Earnings

Planet Fitness shares have struggled mightily in 2026 so far, losing more than 50% in value and widely underperforming relative to many peers in the same Zacks Industry. Its recent set of quarterly results, despite beating our consensus expectations, really disappointed investors, with shares plummeting post-earnings.

Specifically, the company cut its same-club sales growth outlook and lowered its earnings guidance, helping to explain the downward revisions and weak price action that followed. Planet Fitness also paused its planned national Black Card price increase, which led to further frustration among investors given the previous expectation of stronger margins through the higher prices.

Bottom Line

Negative earnings estimate revisions stemming from a guidance cut paint a challenging picture for the company’s shares in the near term.

Planet Fitness PLNT is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook.

For those seeking strong stocks, the best idea would be to focus on stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) – these stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook paired with the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.

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Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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