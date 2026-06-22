Bear of the Day: Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT saw slower than expected growth in new memberships to start the year and pushback on price increases of its premier membership, Black Card. This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) lowered its full year guidance.

Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing operators of fitness centers. As of Mar 31, 2026, Planet Fitness had approximately 21.5 million members with 2,909 clubs in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia. It also has clubs internationally in Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia, and Spain.

In the United States, the clubs start at $15.00 a month for the classic membership.

Planet Fitness Beat on Earnings for the Fourth Consecutive Quarter

On May 7, 2026, Planet Fitness reported its fiscal first quarter 2026 results and beat the Zacks Consensus for the fourth consecutive quarter. It has an outstanding earnings surprise track record. It has only missed three times in the last five years.

Earnings were $0.74 compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63, for a 17.5% beat.

Total revenue rose by 21.9% to $337.2 million from the year ago quarter.

System-wide same club sales gained 3.5%.

"In the first quarter, our top and bottom line results exceeded expectations,” said Colleen Keating, CEO.

“However, 2026 is off to a slower than expected start from a net member growth perspective as we faced internal and external headwinds during our peak sign-up period. As a result, we are sharpening our marketing to prioritize capturing demand and driving net member growth. Additionally, we are pausing the planned national Black Card price increase pending a broader pricing review," she added.

PF Black Card is the new premier membership level which, as of June 22, 2026, one of the clubs in the Chicago area was charging $24.99 a month for.

With the Black Card, you can access any Planet Fitness Club, you can bring a guest anytime, you have access to digital workouts and free in-club fitness training, among other perks.

Planet Fitness Lowers Full Year Guidance

With the slow start to the year with net new members and the pause on the national Black Card price increase, it’s not a surprise that Planet Fitness had to lower expectations.

The analysts also had to get in line with the new reality.

As a result, there were seven earnings estimates cut for fiscal 2026 in the last 60 days. That pushed the Zacks Consensus down to $3.22 from $3.38 in that time.

However, that’s still earnings growth of 4.9% as Planet Fitness made $3.07 last year.

Analysts are bearish on fiscal 2027 as well with seven estimates lowered for next year in the last 60 days. The 2027 Zacks Consensus Estimate has fallen to $3.53 from $3.99.

That is still earnings growth of 9.6% over fiscal 2026.

Why the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell)?

With earnings growth expected for fiscal 2026 and 2027, you might be wondering, why is Planet Fitness a Strong Sell?

The Zacks Rank is determined by changes to earnings estimates. When 7 analysts are cutting, for both 2026 and 2027, and none are raising during that time, it sends a signal that the analysts are bearish.

Here’s the earnings outlook on the five-year price and consensus chart.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of Planet Fitness Plunge Near a 5-Year Low

Even though Planet Fitness has an excellent earnings surprise track record, and beat on earnings again in Q1 2026, it cut guidance.

Shares of Planet Fitness plunged on that news to near 5-year lows.

However, the shares had also been falling before the earnings report and are now down 51.7% year-to-date on concerns about GLP-1s impacting fitness centers and the strength, or lack thereof, of the consumer during uncertain times.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

After the sell-off, is it cheap?

Planet Fitness is trading with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.4. That’s attractive compared to the S&P 500 which is trading at 21x, but investors often look for stocks priced with a P/E under 15 to find real value.

Planet Fitness is shareholder friendly. It bought back $50 million in shares in the first quarter of 2026. It doesn’t pay a dividend, however.

Investors interested in a fitness stock like Planet Fitness might want to wait on the sidelines for the analysts to get more bullish on the company before diving in. Look for analysts raising their estimates, instead of cutting them.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.